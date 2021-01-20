Busey Wealth Management Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $519.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

