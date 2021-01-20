Busey Wealth Management Purchases 471 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,303. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.