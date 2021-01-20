Busey Wealth Management Purchases 766 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $19,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 246,378 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $37,993,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $187.77. 110,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

