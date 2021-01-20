Busey Wealth Management Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. 61,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.