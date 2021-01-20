Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 353,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

