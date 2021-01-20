Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

