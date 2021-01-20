Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

