Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$12.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

