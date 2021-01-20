Bytom (BTM) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and $27.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00417576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,650,212,888 coins and its circulating supply is 1,402,927,957 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

