BZEdge Market Cap Hits $80,491.38 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $80,491.38 and $1,279.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 87.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile