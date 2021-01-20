C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.40 and last traded at $126.83. 2,603,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,043,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.15.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
