CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 0.9% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $190,928.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for about $60.10 or 0.00172715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,190 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

