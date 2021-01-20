CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 14.47-15.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $14.47-$15.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

