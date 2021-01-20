Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 566,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.