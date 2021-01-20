Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,540,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 529,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,397. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

