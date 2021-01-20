Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.72

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.72 and last traded at $140.66, with a volume of 4800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

