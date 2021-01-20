CaixaPay (CXP) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $220,790.19 and approximately $21.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00050394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00255631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064097 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

