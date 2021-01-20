Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.65

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $14.86. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 367,948 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 604,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

