Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

