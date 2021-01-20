Callisto Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.16 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $91,380.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.41 or 0.03789091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

