Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading Down 7%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $7.54. 850,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 412,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Get Calyxt alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.