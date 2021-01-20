Campbell Wealth Management Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell Wealth Management cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

