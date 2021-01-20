Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.15% of Canada Goose worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.76.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

