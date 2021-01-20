Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$152.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

CNR stock traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 341,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total transaction of C$14,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,897,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,942,994.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 770,649 shares of company stock valued at $112,969,140.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

