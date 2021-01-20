Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.75.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.70. 1,686,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,572. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$41.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$37.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

