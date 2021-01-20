Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average of $311.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.