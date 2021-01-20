Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average of $311.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

