Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 7.3%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.08 and last traded at $55.03. Approximately 2,216,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,339,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

