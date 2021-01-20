Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 74.9% Higher

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) were up 74.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,475,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
