Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading 74.9% Higher

Shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) were up 74.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 8,475,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 1,473,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

