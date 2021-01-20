Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.56

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 79187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$619.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

