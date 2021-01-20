CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CWX traded up C$0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 351,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.06.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.