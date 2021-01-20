Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $14.89. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 24,712 shares trading hands.

CBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

