Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.42. 229,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.98.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

