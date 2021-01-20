Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.44. 1,699,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,843,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
