Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.44. 1,699,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,843,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

