Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Shares of CS traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.89. 649,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,485. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.50.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Insiders sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock worth $5,929,597 over the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.