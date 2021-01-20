Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.89. 649,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -732.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Insiders sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 over the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

