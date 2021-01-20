Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Down 13.8%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.60. 6,475,232 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 2,203,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

