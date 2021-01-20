Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $229,580.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDLX traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

