CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.71

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.71 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 4529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Get CareDx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -215.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CareDx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.