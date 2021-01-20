CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 5.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.49 and last traded at $93.33. Approximately 673,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 699,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get CareDx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.89 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.