Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFX. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX traded up €6.90 ($8.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €127.00 ($149.41). 212,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.