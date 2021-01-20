Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.24. 2,392,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,233,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.09 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

