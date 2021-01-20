Castweet Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $444,960.62 and $94,647.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00459458 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00173275 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 158.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004276 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

