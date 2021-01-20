Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

