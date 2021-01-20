Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

