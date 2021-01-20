Catex Token (CATT) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $235,264.35 and $2,752.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

