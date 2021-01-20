Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATY stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

