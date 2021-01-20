CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Up 8.2%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 9,012,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,994,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 3.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

