CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

