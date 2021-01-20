CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $6,837.99 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007558 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006629 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

