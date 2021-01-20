CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Cap of $3,454.30

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 53.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $3,454.30 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007574 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006712 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

